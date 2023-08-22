Whisking up dreams

IMAGINE a culinary adventure that takes you from the vibrant streets of South Korea to the sun-kissed shores of the Philippines, all through the artistry of Paris Baguette.

This is not just a franchise agreement; it’s a culinary odyssey that intertwines the flavours of two nations, brought to life by the masterful collaboration of Berjaya Food (International) Sdn Bhd, Middle Trade Inc, and Paris Baguette Singapore.

Set against a backdrop of anticipation, the stage is being prepared for a gastronomic extravaganza.

The very first Paris Baguette store is set to grace the local scene, introducing South Korean café bakery culture in a symphony of tastes and textures that will resonate across the archipelago.

The anticipation is palpable as the opening act is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023, promising an experience that will tantalise both the palate and the imagination.

In this culinary narrative, Berjaya Food (International) Sdn Bhd and Middle Trade Inc take on the roles of culinary alchemists, orchestrating the enchanting transformation of Paris Baguette Philippines Inc.

These visionary entities are poised to spread the essence of Paris Baguette’s innovative spirit throughout the country’s key cities, crafting a storyline that melds tradition and innovation in the realm of baked delights.

The visionary leader and Group CEO of Berjaya Food Berhad, Datuk Sydney Quays, expressed that their aspiration goes beyond creating basic nourishment.

Their aim is to unfurl a tapestry of tastes, curating an encounter that deeply connects with every refined palate and offeris an intriguing hint of the enchantment concealed within each exquisite bite.

As the plot thickens, the audience is introduced to the President and CEO of SPC Group, Hur Jin-Soo.