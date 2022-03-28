Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was the talk of the Oscars

PRIOR to the 94th Academy Awards yesterday, Will Smith was a hot favourite to make history by winning his first Oscar for his performance in tennis biopic King Richard.

Instead, the normally good-natured star made history for all the wrong reasons.

During the segment for best documentary feature, comedian Chris Rock, who was presenting the award, cracked several jokes that included one aimed at Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Referencing her shaved head, Rock commented that she would be starring in the sequel to G.I. Jane. The actress has been battling alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Smith then walked on stage, slapped Rock and uttered several expletives as he stormed off and took his seat.

While Rock tried to make light of the event, the incident stunned the viewing audience. Some had initially thought it was a scripted comedy sketch, until it became painfully clear that it wasn’t. While the ceremony carried on afterwards, Smith’s outburst had cast a noticable pall over the rest of the night.

On social media, clips of the outburst and the slap immediately went viral.

Even Malaysia was not immune, as the social media accounts of several companies created some hilarious memes within an hour of it taking place.

Later, after Smith did indeed win his Oscar, he gave a tearful speech during which he apologised to the Academy and to his fellow nominees – although, not to Rock – and gave a rambling speech expounding the value of love and explained that he was a fierce defender of his family.

He also made reference to something Denzel Washington had told him soon after the slap: “At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the Devil comes for you.”

For its part, the Academy later tweeted: “The Academy does not condone violence of every form.”