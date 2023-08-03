Will Smith tried multiple times to make amends' with Chris Rock

ALMOST a year has passed since the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars, when the actor stunned everyone by rushing onstage and smacking the comedian following a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

In his most recent Netflix special Selective Outrage, Rock finally discussed what transpired, in the final 10 minutes of the show. Amongst other things, he referred to Smith and his wife as “b*****s who weren’t properly raised”.

The public is aware that Smith and Rock have yet to discuss their falling out. However, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE magazine, Smith has “felt terrible for so long” after The Slap. He even made an attempt to make things right.

“He’s tried unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris,” said the source.

“But beyond that, family is important to him and [Smith] leaned on them” following the spectacle. According to the insider: “It all has helped him look inside and mature. He is better but still remorseful.”

Social media users have subsequently praised Rock's remarks on his comedy show as the right “revenge” against Smith. However, some social media users called out Rock for being childish and bitter, even after getting several apologies from the actor.

On Instagram, a commenter wrote: “You got to let stuff go at some point in your life .... This is how young brothers get killed in the streets ... talking about something that happened a year ago. Setting a terrible example.”

A few well-known comedians have defended Rock. Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones replied to the follower: “Y’all forget he got slapped in front of the world yo! His kids, his mama, peers EVERYONE (sic)!

“And he is A COMEDIAN this is his way of expressing it. If he sang he would write a song.”

Fellow comedian DL Hughley wrote on Instagram: “If you love comedy, if you are a student of the art, if you are one of the few remaining people that allow for creative expression, then you walked away from this with the same sentiment.”

Rock's special hasn't gotten a response from The Smiths yet.