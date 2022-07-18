Winnie the Pooh goes wild in brand new horror film

THE official movie poster for an upcoming film titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey promises a terrifying twist on the classic tale of the once-adorable bear.

The poster features a sledgehammer-wielding Pooh and an sinister Piglet who both bear a close resemblance to characters from the horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s, rather than the lovable, cuddly characters we know and love.

A.A. Milne’s original Winnie the Pooh stories entered the public domain at the beginning of this year. However, Disney still retains exclusive use of their interpretations of Pooh Bear and his friends.

“We’ve tried to be extremely careful,” the film’s director Rhys Waterfield told Variety. “So we made sure [the film] was only based on the 1926 version.”

The story is set after their good pal Christopher Robin abandons them as he heads off to college.

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” Waterfield told Variety . “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame.” Waterfield added that the maniacal duo had to resort to eating their gloomy friend Eeyore.

The movie was shot in 10 days at a location close to Ashdown Forest, the place that inspired Milne’s imaginative Hundred Acre Woods. According to Variety, an official release date has yet to be announced.

Waterfield also mentioned that a sequel could be on the way.

“Hopefully we can ramp it up even more and go even more crazy and go even more kind of extreme,“ he said.