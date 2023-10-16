Wishful reunion

EXPRESSING her desire to collaborate with Meryl Streep once again, Anne Hathaway reflects on their past work together and a recent reunion. Hathaway, now 40, shared her aspirations during the premiere of her latest film, She Came to Me.

The actress, best known for her role as assistant Andrea Sachs in the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada, had the opportunity to reunite with Streep, who portrayed the formidable Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly.

Hathaway’s wish to work with Streep again was evident as she exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, I would love that. I wish. I wish. I wish. She’s very busy.” The premiere also provided Hathaway with the chance to reminisce about her recent reunion with Streep at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards, which took place 17 years after their initial collaboration.

Hathaway expressed her pride in working with Versace, one of the sponsors of the event, and highlighted the significance of Donatella Versace’s speech in Italy, emphasising human rights. Hathaway was captured on camera alongside Streep during the second-annual gala on Sept 28, creating a fashionable and heartwarming reunion.

The premiere of She Came to Me featured Hathaway and her co-star Marisa Tomei, who donned an elegant black bustier gown with long sheer sleeves. Directed by Rebecca Miller, She Came to Me revolves around a composer portrayed by Peter Dinklage who grapples with writer’s block but rediscovers his passion after a one-night encounter.

Hathaway shared her enthusiasm for the film, emphasising the importance of films that explore characters trying to navigate life’s complexities. In a cinematic landscape dominated by superheroes and grand-scale adventures, she stressed the need for films like this one to maintain a place in our culture and theatres.