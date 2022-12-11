Witcher prequel coming to Netflix this Christmas

NETFLIX dropped new teaser for of the four-episode prequel for The Witcher, featuring Malaysia’s own Michelle Yeoh as Scian, the last member of a wandering tribe of sword-elves who is on a mission to find her people’s stolen blade.

The prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place 1,200 years before the events of main series, and will explore the creation of the first Witcher and the events leading to the Conjunction of the Spheres.

Last month, Witcher star Henry Cavill announced that he was exiting the franchise after Season 3, and Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the lead role as Geralt in Season 4.

So for Christmas, expect a bloody present as The Witcher: Blood Origin will be available on Netflix Dec. 25.

Watch the new trailer below: