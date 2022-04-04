Wolfgang Van Halen honours dad’s legacy at Grammys

MUSICIAN Wolfgang Van Halen made his mother Valerie Bertinelli extremely proud at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Wolfgang was nominated for Best Rock Song for the track, Distance – which he wrote and dedicated the tune to his late father, Eddie Van Halen. While the award eventually went to the Foo Fighters, mum Valerie was thrilled at her son’s achievement nonetheless.

“It is really emotional. I mean, the song that Wofie wrote is absolutely stunning, gorgeous and it’s really beautiful that he was honoured for it, and for songwriting,“ Bertinelli said to ET backstage.

“Because that is the first thing that really stuck out to me, was like, ‘Wolf, you are a songwriter. That is the hardest part about being a musician,‘” she continued.

And it is a feat that Bertinelli is sure that her late husband, Halen would also be very proud of. In another conversation, the proud mum shared with People magazine: “There’s only one other person that would be prouder than me. And that’s pretty impossible, but it would be Ed.”

“I feel him so strongly right now. He’s here with us. He is,” Bertinelli said of her late ex-husband while getting emotional and telling Wolf, “I’m not gonna make you cry too, baby. But yeah. He’s here. Thanks, Ed. It’s fun.”

Halen who was a member of the rock band, Van Halen, was among the most successful musicians in music history. He was in fact, regarded as one of the greatest guitar players of all time in rock history. But sadly, he passed away on Oct 6, 2020, after his long battle with cancer.

Wolfgang has since made a point to respect his father’s legacy throughout his career. “Everything that I do in music for him, so I just do the best I can and make sure I try to make him proud in everything I do.”