‘Woman King’ director speaks about lack of Black Oscar nominees

BACK in 2015, the hashtag #oscarssowhite drew attention to the lack of diversity at the Academy Awards. The social justice campaign highlighted how many actors and filmmakers of colour had been ignored by the organisation for years.

While the campaign appeared to have made an impact in Hollywood award shows for the first few years after its creation, with more Black, Latino and Asian filmmakers getting noticed, this year’s awards show – which airs on March 12 – appears to have a notable lack of diversity.

Over the weekend, The Woman King director Gina Prince-Blythewood addressed the lack of Black representation among this year’s Oscar nominees during the red carpet for the NAACP Image Awards, where she won an award for Outstanding Directing. Her historical drama found itself completely shut out of the Academy Awards, despite landing several precursor noms across other awards bodies and craft institutions.

No Black woman has ever been nominated for best director at the Oscars, and some pundits had expected that Prince-Bythewood would be able to become the first.

She had penned an essay that was published in The Hollywood Reporter calling the Academy out for ignoring a number of Black directors this year. Besides mentioning her own film, she pointed out Chinonye Chukwu’s historical drama Till, which received recognition from the BAFTAs, SAG and Critics’ Choice, but was shut out of the Oscars.

Another notable snub was Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which received five Oscar nods – including a historic best supporting actress nomination for Angela Bassett – but was ultimately left out of the director and best picture categories.

Speaking to Variety about her essay, Prince-Blythwood said: “We know the issues exist, but they felt amplified this year.”

She added: “My hope is change. It can’t just be talking about it and then forgetting it, because that’s what happens cyclically. We need concrete change.”