Wonder Woman 3 dropped by DC Studios

ACCORDING to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources have indicated that Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios will not be moving forward with director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 that had been green-lit in December 2020.

The news was announced ahead of new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran’s key presentation to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav regarding their multi-year plan for the DCU.

News of Wonder Woman 3 being scrapped came a mere day after Gadot tweeted out of the blue a thank you to fans, saying she was grateful to be allowed to play the heroine and role model, adding: “Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

It was unclear whether the actress was in the knows about the future of the project.

THR reported that Jenkins recently submitted her treatment for Wonder Woman 3 which she co-wrote with Geoff Johns.

However, it appears that her plans for the Wonder Woman saga did not line up with Warner Bros. Pictures new (though still developing) plans for the on-screen DC Universe. No decision has been made regarding what happens next.