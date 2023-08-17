Wonder Woman 3’s quagmire

CONTRARY to Gal Gadot’s recent comments about a third Wonder Woman movie on the way from Warner Bros and the new DC Studios, it may not be happening.

After Gadot’s recent comments that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran told her they would develop the film together, Variety has reported that sources with knowledge of the situation are claiming otherwise.

According to these sources, a third Wonder Woman film is not in development at DC Studios, and Gunn and Safran have no plans at this time for any Wonder Woman project in the new DC Universe, except the Paradise Lost prequel series for Max.

The idea of a third film was initially pushed by Gadot in an earlier interview with ComicBook.com, when she claimed Gunn and Safran would be “developing a Wonder Woman 3” together with her.

In a more recent profile by Flaunt magazine, the actress said she was invited to a meeting with Gunn and Safran and was told, “You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. We love you as Wonder Woman; you’ve got nothing to worry about”.

This was refuted by Variety’s sources, who are claiming that “nothing was ever promised to Gadot”, and that the DC Studios heads are laser focused on the new films presented at the start of the year, including Superman: Legacy.

Before any of Gadot’s claims, the entire potential for a third film had fallen apart last December, when Warner Bros’ leadership passed on Patty Jenkins’ sequel treatment, which led the director of both Wonder Woman films to publicly exit the project.

The news hit shortly after Gunn and Safran took the reins of DC Studios and announced they would be overhauling the DC Universe.