Wooden magic

MASTER carver Zarir Abdullah has crafted an artistic legacy spanning 23 years, with exquisitely chiselled doors and panels for many iconic monuments and buildings in the country.

Now, the artist plans to make his works accessible to every household with his “One House, One Craft” campaign to promote the art of wood carving.

“I hope that traditional Malaysian crafts will be appreciated and acquired, not just by Malaysians but worldwide,” he said eagerly.

Zarir became interested in the skill after watching a group of wood crafters deftly carving the main entrance door of Muzium Terengganu.

“After completing my studies in 1998, I started to learn carving while working at Balai Seni Wanpo Besut,” he said.

His mentors included experienced carvers such as the late Terengganu wood carving icon Wan Su Othman and his son, the late Wan Mustafa.

Zarir takes pride in his participation in projects such as carving the main entrance door for Masjid Wilayah Kuala Lumpur, wood panels for Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad Kuala Lumpur and the main entrance door at Galeria Tun Mahathir in Langkawi.

After 13 years, Zarir started his own woodcraft business working from home on doors, panels and home decoration pieces. He is renowned and sought after for his distinctive skill.

He has also accepted invitations by higher education institutes and schools to conduct courses and workshops.

Zarir’s carvings have even been featured in some secondary school textbooks.

“I hope wood carving gains the same respect as all other art and craft,” he said.