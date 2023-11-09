Wordsmith championship

HELD on Aug 26 and 27, the first Pearl Point Shopping Mall Scrabble Championship 2023 was organised by both the mall and the Malaysian Scrabble Association. Over two days, the championship saw 240 players from different countries compete in the National Youth Scrabble Championship for players under the age of 18 and the Open Division for masters, intermediates and beginners.

Cash prizes up to RM5,000 were awarded to the winners, while top performers in the National Youth Scrabble Championship competed for limited spots to represent Malaysia in December’s World Youth Scrabble Championship 2023.

Clinching the top spot for the second time in this year’s National Youth Scrabble Championship is 17-year-old Eirfan Razman.

Speaking to theSun after receiving his championship trophy, Razman explained that though it feels good to win for the second time, this is the last he will be competing.

“I turn 18 next year, so I can’t qualify in the youth category anymore. I will probably continue in the open category, maybe,” he said.