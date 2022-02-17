$!Working in the shadows

MODERN workplaces are often designed for extroverts. Open and collaborative workspaces encourage colleagues to socialise and exchange ideas with each other. The energy of a dynamic work environment gives extroverts the fuel they need to be productive and advance their careers.
But what about introverts? Introversion tends to be associated with negative traits, such as shyness or anxiety. However, this perspective is changing as more employers are realising the benefits of having an introvert at work. A quiet and introverted person excels as a leader and can be an asset to any team. There are potential benefits to being an introvert that people aren’t really aware of, but that doesn’t change the fact that an introvert has its shortcomings.
Advantages of being an Introvert
Great listeners
One of the main strengths of an introvert is the ability to listen. For starters, introverts are more comfortable listening than continuing a conversation during a conversation, while at the same time being more careful with what they say and often using their interlocutor’s answers to influence their opinions. They listen more because they tend to speak less. They give great importance to other people’s non-verbal communication or body language such as postures, facial expressions and the tone of communication. This can be very helpful at work, as introverts have the opportunity to excel in their careers by gaining knowledge and ideas from those around them. Introverts prefer to think before speaking and pay attention to what they say.
Introverts have a better work-life balance
The fact is that everyday interactions with colleagues and employers can be extremely tiring for someone with an introverted personality. This may seem like a negative trait, but it can help maintain a healthy work-life balance. A healthy work balance is important for overall health and well-being. It also helps you stay productive and makes you a better person at work. Introverts know when to slow down and take a break to recharge. This is something introverts always know and are very conscious over. Introverts tend to leave office at their appointed time, not because they don’t want to work, but because they understand that they need personal time to rest and recover. Introverts tend to have better self-management processes, and eventually this helps them become better employees.
Great Thinkers
Introverts are indeed great thinkers and most talks happen in their mind. They spend their time thinking and thinking just like how other people spend their time watching series or listening to music. Their quiet time to think a lot is also a place to dream, plan, and deal with disappointments or frustrations and also handle their fears or deal with problems at work. Their relentless thinking helps them better solve problems, rationalize and make decisions. They think about every aspect that comes to mind which is great because they’ve already analysed every possible outcome of a certain situation.
Disadvantages of being an introvert
No networking
Introverts are good and capable of networking Some people can be really brilliant at it despite their character. However, many introverts have difficulty communicating, and find networking stressful and are often drown in louder or more persistent voices. Sometimes introverts may find certain situations challenging, while others may find it completely normal. Introverts are afraid to start conversations, whether in a working space, or at a networking event, because they feel awkward and coercive.
Bad impression
There are certain behaviours of introverts that can make people have different impression on them. Introverts hate being surrounded by people and being put in the spot. This is something introverts do not enjoy doing. This can be seen especially during first introductions at work. “What is wrong with her? Why was she not interacting well? Is she having a bad day?” Question like these may arise as soon as they leave the scene, even though they were just doing what felt natural to them and only speaking when they had something to say.
Social events are uncomfortable
Introverts don’t like going to events or gatherings. This is because they realise that’s not where their character thrives. Therefore, in self-promotion or marketing, it is at a disadvantage to stand out from others. Anyone who can start a conversation has a chance compared to someone who doesn’t try. Introverts mix with the crowd and try not to get too much attention. This applies not only to work life, but to all occasions that require interaction, most of the time. It’s great that online communication is so much more convenient, and there are so many opportunities on the Internet, especially for introverts.