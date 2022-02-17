$!Working in the shadows

MODERN workplaces are often designed for extroverts. Open and collaborative workspaces encourage colleagues to socialise and exchange ideas with each other. The energy of a dynamic work environment gives extroverts the fuel they need to be productive and advance their careers.

But what about introverts? Introversion tends to be associated with negative traits, such as shyness or anxiety. However, this perspective is changing as more employers are realising the benefits of having an introvert at work. A quiet and introverted person excels as a leader and can be an asset to any team. There are potential benefits to being an introvert that people aren’t really aware of, but that doesn’t change the fact that an introvert has its shortcomings.

Advantages of being an Introvert

Great listeners

One of the main strengths of an introvert is the ability to listen. For starters, introverts are more comfortable listening than continuing a conversation during a conversation, while at the same time being more careful with what they say and often using their interlocutor’s answers to influence their opinions. They listen more because they tend to speak less. They give great importance to other people’s non-verbal communication or body language such as postures, facial expressions and the tone of communication. This can be very helpful at work, as introverts have the opportunity to excel in their careers by gaining knowledge and ideas from those around them. Introverts prefer to think before speaking and pay attention to what they say.

Introverts have a better work-life balance

The fact is that everyday interactions with colleagues and employers can be extremely tiring for someone with an introverted personality. This may seem like a negative trait, but it can help maintain a healthy work-life balance. A healthy work balance is important for overall health and well-being. It also helps you stay productive and makes you a better person at work. Introverts know when to slow down and take a break to recharge. This is something introverts always know and are very conscious over. Introverts tend to leave office at their appointed time, not because they don’t want to work, but because they understand that they need personal time to rest and recover. Introverts tend to have better self-management processes, and eventually this helps them become better employees.

Great Thinkers

Introverts are indeed great thinkers and most talks happen in their mind. They spend their time thinking and thinking just like how other people spend their time watching series or listening to music. Their quiet time to think a lot is also a place to dream, plan, and deal with disappointments or frustrations and also handle their fears or deal with problems at work. Their relentless thinking helps them better solve problems, rationalize and make decisions. They think about every aspect that comes to mind which is great because they’ve already analysed every possible outcome of a certain situation.