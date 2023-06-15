World of Elements

Uncover the magic and friendship in the vibrant world of element city with Elemental

Elemental touches on powerful themes of friendship, self-discovery, and the pursuit of one’s dreams. – ALL PIX BY DISNEY/PIXAR

THE film, Elemental centres around Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), representing fire and water elements, respectively. Their initial meeting, filled with comedic moments, sets the stage for their joint mission to unravel a mysterious problem afflicting the fire neighbourhood. However, the true heart of the story lies in the bond that develops between them. While the basic plot of Elemental may not be ground breaking, its emotional core presents a well-crafted and occasionally poignant narrative of a first-generation immigrant falling in love with someone society deems unsuitable. In essence, it is a classic tale of opposites attracting, with an added theme of following one’s dreams. What sets Elemental apart is its innovative approach. While we are familiar with the narrative beats, we have never witnessed them portrayed through animation.

This unique choice breathes new life into a familiar story, providing a fresh perspective that captivates viewers. Lewis and Athie give impressive performances, and the artistic portrayal of the characters enables a seamless expression of emotions and personalities. This distinctive artistic style creates a sense of universality within the story, while still retaining the profound cultural authenticity that makes it so impactful. One part of the film that resonated deeply with me was the touching bond between the protagonist and her father. Their relationship showcased a profound love and understanding that tugged at my heartstrings. What struck me the most was the protagonist’s unwavering dedication to pursuing her dream, even at the cost of sacrificing everything she held dear. While it’s often emphasised that we should prioritise ourselves before anything else, I found myself relating to her selflessness and willingness to make such a sacrifice.

It reminded me that sometimes, the pursuit of our dreams can bring us face-to-face with difficult choices, and in those moments, our hearts guide us to make decisions that reflect our deepest desires. The animation in Elemental is truly remarkable, showcasing the incredible talent of the animators. The character designs are not only adorable but also wonderfully distinct. Witnessing the elements come to life and observing their extraordinary abilities in action, such as Ember’s skill in shaping sand into intricate glass sculptures, is absolutely mesmerising. The animators have truly done an outstanding job in bringing these elements to vivid and captivating existence. This film left me in awe with its visually stunning presentation. Every frame was a masterpiece, filled with intricate details and vibrant colours.