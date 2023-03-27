World of ‘John Wick’ continues in spin-off film, prequel series

THE fourth instalment of the action-packed John Wick film franchise opened last week to rave reviews from critics (read ours here) and fans, earning an impressive US$29 million (RM128.4 million) on opening day in North America alone, and is on track for a US$115 million (RM509.1 million) first weekend worldwide.

The film sees Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the eponymous assassin, hellbent on freeing himself from the jurisdiction of the quasi-religious, all-powerful High Table, while having to fight off fellow hitmen from all corners of the globe in various skilfully choreographed set pieces.

However, John Wick: Chapter 4 also offers one surprise for fans, with an ending that indicates that – don’t worry, no spoilers – it may be time to let the character rest.

Eagle-eyed fans may have already anticipated that such a moment was coming. Last week, director Chad Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter: “In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute.”

However, considering that the John Wick franchise is Lionsgate’s flagship property at the moment, it’s clearly not yet over for either Reeves and Stahelski. Reeves is set to appear in a spin-off film titled Ballerina, which takes place between the third and fourth John Wick films and will star Ana de Armas as an assassin hunting down the people who killed her family.

In addition to Reeves, the cast includes Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane and newcomers Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus and Catalina Sandino Moreno. The film will also mark the final appearance of beloved actor Lance Reddick, who passed away suddenly on March 17.

There is also a prequel television series coming that will show the origins of The Continental hotel and many of its major players. Aptly titled The Continental, the series will take place in the ’70s and reveal how a young Winston (played in the films by McShane) got control of the assassin hotel and safe haven.