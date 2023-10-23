Worst game of 2023?

IT has been almost two decades since there was a full-fledged King Kong game, but those clamouring for one can now rejoice with the release of Skull Island: Rise of Kong.

That is about where the good news ends, because Rise of Kong not only looks terrible, but the gameplay is also fundamentally atrocious based on everything being posted online.

The last Kong game was Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie.

Released in 2005, the game follows the events in Peter Jackson’s film, with developer Ubisoft splitting the game between first-person and third-person combat, where players would intermittently control Jack Driscoll (played by Adrien Brody in the film) for shooting gameplay and Kong for anything involving melee combat.

On the other hand, this new game is a rather generic, run-of-the-mill brawler game with art direction and graphics that somehow look worse than its ageing predecessor.