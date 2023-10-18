Wrestling family’s exploits to hit big screen

THE first trailer for A24’s The Iron Claw has been released, bringing the story of the legendary Von Erich wrestling family to the big screen. Written and directed by Sean Durkin, the film will chronicle the Von Erich brothers’ rise to fame in the competitive world of professional wrestling.

Of the six Von Erich brothers, five pursued professional wrestling and racked up a number of impressive titles. Mindhunter star Holt McCallany plays Fritz, the patriarch and father of the family, while Maura Tierney plays his wife and mother to their children.

The Von Erich boys are played by Zac Efron as the oldest brother Kevin, Harris Dickinson as David, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry, and Stanley Simons as Mike.

The casting for the two other brothers is currently unknown; Jack may not appear in the film as he died at the age of six, while it is unknown if the youngest, Chris, will even be in the film.

Each of the boys, sans Jack, is pressured to follow in their father’s imposing footsteps as a wrestler. The “Von Erich” moniker came from Fritz’s stage name, when he first wrestled as a fictional Nazi “heel” (heels are wrestlers that play villainous stage personas).

It was Fritz that created the family’s signature move, “the Iron Claw”, where a wrestler grips his opponent’s face and squeezes with all five fingers.

Each of the Von Erich brothers found fame as they pursued pro wrestling, but their lives were then marked by a series of terrible tragedies, sparking rumours that the family was afflicted by the so-called “Von Erich curse.”

Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, The Iron Claw has been cleared for an interim agreement, allowing its actors to publicly promote the film.

The Iron Claw will hit theatres on Dec 22.