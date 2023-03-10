Writers’ strike ends

AFTER 148 days, the writers’ strike in Hollywood has come to an end. The duration has made the strike a historic Hollywood labour battle and the second longest in the Writers Guild of America’s history.

It concluded on Sept 27 due to a vote from guild leadership that officially authorised around 11,500 members to return to work. Tasks that for months were prohibited by strike rules - pitching, selling scripts, taking meetings, responding to notes - were sanctioned, with writers’ rooms reconvening per usual.

“This will allow writers to return to work during the ratification process, but it will not affect the membership’s right to make a final determination on contract approval,” the WGA negotiating committee stated.

The news broke on Sept 26, several days after studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, and the union spent the entire weekend working on a deal involving a new three-year contract.

Major industry leaders such as Disney’s Bob Iger, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav and NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley were in attendance at the bargaining table.

The WGA news signals an end to one half of a historic labour standoff in entertainment; SAG-AFTRA is still out on strike.

Neither the union nor the AMPTP have announced new bargaining dates, and both remain deadlocked on issues of general wage increases, a proposal to give union members a cut of platform subscriber revenue when their streaming projects succeed and regulations on artificial intelligence, among others.

In simpler terms, despite the writers going back to work, production on all the stalled projects will not resume without the actors.