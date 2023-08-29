Wukong is no monkey business

Journey to the West game release window set for 2024

Expect a lot of drinking from gourd flasks to replenish health in the game. – PICS BY GAME SCIENCE

BASED on the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West from the 16th century, Black Myth: Wukong has resurfaced at Gamescom 2023. In its latest trailer, Wukong shows its titular hero, the Monkey King, Sun Wukong, travelling across several locations and fighting a variety of bosses, such as a humanoid tiger. Developed with Epic’s Unreal Engine 5, Wukong continues to look like an impressive, truly next-gen game, with gameplay that takes the Dark Souls approach to intense, fast-paced melee-magic battles that will surely test the reflexes and mettle of gamers. First revealed three years ago, the game has ironically existed as its namesake, a myth.

A reminder that the game still exists would resurface once a year whenever the Chinese studio Game Science provided “development progress,” and then it would be back to radio silence, seemingly dooming the game into the black hole of good-looking Chinese game trailers of never-to-be released games.” However, this year, things are different. Prior to Gamescom, IGN was invited to a hands-on event in Hangzhou, China, along with reportedly “over a thousand players from across the country” to try the latest trial version of Wukong. The reasons why anticipation and expectation for Wukong is running high is fairly obvious.