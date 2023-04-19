X marks the spot

From high-end to streetwear, these are the fashion industry’s most anticipated collaborations of 2023

Let’s check out in detail the most thrilling recent fashion partnerships of 2023.

FASHION brands and designers have been collaborating in recent years to produce innovative and distinctive collections that appeal to both consumers and fashion enthusiasts. With each collaboration, we see the fusion of different styles, aesthetics, and techniques, resulting in a fresh and exciting new take on fashion. As we already reached the first quarter of the year, we eagerly anticipate the new fashion collaborations that will be unveiled throughout the year. While it’s still too early to predict which collaborations will be the most exciting, we can reflect on some of the past collaborations that have captivated the fashion world. Let’s take a closer look at the most exciting new fashion collaborations of 2023 so far.

LV X Yayoi Kusama Let us begin with the collaboration that kick-started the year, the one that’s responsible for declaring ‘technicolour’ the mood for the January wardrobes. Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama’s worlds have merged in a vibrant, joyful way for the brand-new, wildly popular fashion collaboration. This is the French luxury label’s second collaboration with the Japanese avant-garde artist, resulting in a collection that reinterprets the Maison’s iconic pieces by adorning them with Kusama’s signature, eye-popping motifs. As a result, there are painted dots, metallic dots, infinity dots, and psychedelic flowers on clothing, accessories, including, of course, bags, and limited-edition perfumes.

Nike X Tiffany & Co Nike’s history with high-profile fashion collaborations speaks for itself. The global leader in athletic apparel has seen designers like Jacquemus and Sacai, as well as Off-White and Comme des Garçons, reimagine its signature sneakers. And now they’ve collaborated with luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co on a brand-new pair of sneakers, the Nike x Tiffany & Co Air Force 1 1837. The new fashion collab shoes are based on the iconic Air Force 1 (celebrating its 40th anniversary this year) and were released on March 7. The shoes are mostly black suede and feature the Nike swoosh in the iconic Tiffany Blue. The trainer is embellished with a.925 sterling silver heel tab and a tongue tag with Tiffany script.

Jimmy Choo X Sailormoon Jimmy Choo’s partnership with Mugler last year was the talk of the fashion industry, and now they’re making waves again with another highly anticipated collaboration, this time in the manga genre. To mark the 30th anniversary of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, arguably the most fashionable Japanese manga of all time, Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi and Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi have collaborated on a striking, vibrant-drenched capsule collection. Each of the key characters has been given their own unique shoe style, beginning with the made-to-order Sailor Moon boot, a vibrant fuchsia pink knee-high stretch style studded with Swarovski crystals and featuring a signature Jimmy Choo kick heel.

Miu Miu X New Balance The highly coveted Miu Miu x New Balance collaboration, which debuted on the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2022 runway, is releasing three new colorways. The most recent releases continue to highlight the iconic 574 silhouette and come in fringed blue, cognac denim with a marble effect, and blanched white nappa leather. The trainers combine Miu Miu’s raw-edged style with New Balance’s retro-inspired designs to represent reinvention, moving from deconstruction to reconstruction while retaining its history. The end product is a pair of sneakers that combine Italian style with all-American athleticism.