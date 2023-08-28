Xbox 360 Store is shutting down

NEARING 20 years since it was first released, the Xbox 360 is an aged piece of hardware, which for many – particularly in the West – was the gateway console into gaming.

This November will mark the Xbox 360’s 18th year of existence, and next year, the console will lose support from its company.

On Aug 17, an Xbox Wire announcement revealed that the Xbox 360 store will close July next year; July 29 will see Xbox supporting the ability to purchase new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Store and the Xbox 360 Marketplace.

Additionally, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will no longer function on the console, meaning TV and movie content will no longer be viewable on the Xbox 360 after July 29.

That said, any content bought before everything goes offline will still be playable.

For multiplayer games, players can still play and connect with friends, but this depends on whether that particular game’s publisher still supports the online servers.

As for those that want to buy and play Xbox 360 games that are backwards-compatible, this still possible on the Xbox One and Series X/S.

“We believe in celebrating gaming’s rich history and have worked hard to preserve as many games as possible through our backward-compatibility program,” the post stressed.

There are allegedly over 600 games released on the Xbox 360 that are backwards-compatible.