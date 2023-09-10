Xbox galore

IN the third week of September, several highly confidential documents from Microsoft appeared online. The documents were part of Microsoft’s legal case against the US government regulator, the Federal Trade Commission, which was argued in June, with a verdict reached in July.

Among the flood of sensitive information, two stand out the most. For a middle-generation Xbox refresh in 2024, Microsoft is planning to refresh its Xbox Series X/S consoles with all new designs and features.

The Xbox Series X model, codenamed “Brooklin”, will have a cylindrical design compared with the existing model and it will not have a disc drive.

The confidential documents detail that it will have an increased storage capacity of 2TB, a USB-C front port with power delivery and an “all-new, more immersive controller”. “Brooklin” is targeted to be priced the same as the current Xbox Series X model at US$499 (RM2,353), with Microsoft planning to release it in November 2024.