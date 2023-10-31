Yang Se-jong embraces social media with Instagram leap

TALENTED actor Yang Se-jong delighted fans on Oct 23 by officially launching his own Instagram account. The exciting addition to the world of social media has been met with immense enthusiasm, not only from his devoted followers but also from his agency, Blossom Entertainment, as they are thrilled to have him join the digital realm.

In a heartwarming gesture to mark the inception of his Instagram journey, Se-jong’s first post featured a captivating photograph of himself and alongside it, a message that exuded warmth, saying: “It’s so nice to see you.”

Se-jong’s Instagram debut comes hot on the heels of the highly anticipated premiere of his latest drama, Doona, which hit screens on Oct 20. It is a delightful romance drama adapted from the popular webtoon The Girl Downstairs.

In the series, Se-jong takes on the role of Won Jun, an ordinary university student who experiences a fateful encounter with Doona, portrayed by the beloved Suzy. The twist in the tale is that Doona happens to be a retired K-pop idol, which adds an intriguing layer to the story.

They cross paths in a shared house, setting the stage for a heartwarming and engaging narrative that is sure to captivate audiences. With Se-jong now sharing his personal moments and insights on Instagram, fans can look forward to a closer connection with the charismatic actor.

Be it glimpses from his daily life, behind-the-scenes photos from his various projects, or simply heartwarming messages, this Instagram account promises to be a treasure trove for those who admire Se-jong.