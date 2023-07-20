Yash Gowda arrives in style

KGF 2 stars captivate fans

left: Yash waves at his fans next to MS Gold owner Datuk Abdul Malik and MP Datuk Seri S.Saravanan. – ALL PIX BY AMIRUL SYAFIQ/THESUN

ACTOR Yash Gowda, who became a overnight success and huge star after the release of the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, was welcomed at the opening of MS Gold’s outlet with a fire-sparking fountain, flame blaster, dazzling glittery gold confetti and gold ribbons popping in the air befitting his new superstar status. The Kannada star was a special guest at the opening of MS Gold’s second outlet at Jalan Masjid India on July 8, 2023. However, it was not the grand entrance but his easy-going manner, down-to-earth persona and the fact that the Karnataka-born actor made an effort to speak Tamil, especially for his Tamil-speaking fans that won even more hearts over. The charismatic star endearingly tried connecting with his Malaysian fans in Tamil, and although nowhere near fluent, the Kannada-speaking actor’s attempt was still well-received by the adoring crowd. Everyone appreciated how genuinely humble he was, effortlessly interacting with everyone around him. Already having experienced fame in the Kannada film industry, the actor’s stardom became bigger in the subcontinent and around the world after playing the role of Rocky in KGF 1 which was released in 2018; but it was KGF: Chapter 2 that skyrocketed his celebrity status and made him a household name.

KGF 2 is one of the highest-grossing movies in India, accumulating more than RM564 million worldwide. To catch a glimpse of Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, enthusiastic fans gathered as early as 9.30AM, with some ardent fans who even went to the extent of turning up in his famous KGF beard style and hairdo. At about 1.30PM, the much-awaited moment came. The tall and handsome star arrived in style wearing a bright blue suit while sporting a long beard and sunglasses, similar to his Rocky character in KGF. He styled his longish hair into a casual high man-bun causing the enormous crowd to go wild! While walking on the red carpet, Yash smiled, signed autographs, posed for selfies and pictures, and shook hands with whomever he could reach out to while popular songs from KGF blared loudly in the background. He was ushered into the new outlet for a tour where he signed on four gold ‘biscuits’ before he was led to the stage, erected especially for the 37-year-old actor. On stage, he sat on a special gold coloured uniquely designed throne- like chair, with a towering gold lion right behind him, reminiscent of his role in the movie in which he fights for a ‘throne’.

Yash greeted the crowd with a ‘Namaste’ gesture and even spoke a few words in Malay: “Apa Khabar Malaysia” and “Selamat Datang,” much to the surprise of the audience. On stage, Indian actress and television presenter Priyanka Deshpande (who flew in from India to host the event) asked him to share about the love he was getting from Malaysian fans. “It’s like God’s gift. What can I say... I am grateful. I did not expect this, but I can see the warmth and love, and I will sow it in my heart for a long time,” said Yash, answering in English. “When will the next KGF movie be released?” asked Priyanka, a question that has been lingering in most people’s minds, and Yash explained that when he makes a movie, it has to be good and leave an impact with the audiences.

He wants the viewers to feel happy after watching his movies and leave with a memorable moment, and so, Yash told his fans to have ‘a little patience’ as he plans to announce a ‘kick-ass movie’, soon. At one point, Priyanka wanted the actor known as ‘Rocking Star’ to speak his iconic dialogue in the movie, to which Yash cheekily asked, “In what language?” KGF was released in the original language, Kannada, and other languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam. Then, in his character’s voice, Yash spoke one of Rocky’s famous lines in Tamil and Kannada about becoming a don after bashing up 10 dons and not just any ordinary men, and the crowd cheered loudly. Then the host asked the owner of MS Gold, Datuk Abdul Malik, why he chose Yash to inaugurate the event, and he replied that he made up his mind to do so when he saw the first KGF movie.