Yash Gowda comes to Malaysia

Last year, one of the highest-grossing movies in India was a Kannada-language movie titled KGF: Chapter 2 – earning more than INR1,000 crores (RM564,915,330 million).

The movie catapulted the lead star, Yash Gowda – real name Naveen Kumar Gowda – into a superstar and earning high praise and fame for his role as Rocky in the movie.

The Kannada actor is now coming to Malaysia and will be attending as a guest at the opening of the second branch of MS Gold at Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur (not far away from the first outlet) on July 8, 2023.

The officiating ceremony will begin at about 10AM, but the Rocking Star is expected to arrive at 1PM. His presence is expected to attract a lot of fans and visitors to the new branch.

Yash is expected to present gold coins to some lucky winners.