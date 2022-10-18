Yawnwolf by night

TO mark the start of spooky season, Marvel presented a special presentation titled Werewolf by Night. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the special presentation directed by Michael Giacchino and written by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron follows a secret group of monster hunters who are summoned to Bloodstone Manor, where they participate in a competitive hunt to determine their new leader following the death of Ulysses Bloodstone.

Gael García Bernal plays Jack Russell, who joins the evening as one member of a mysterious group of monster hunters and Laura Donnelly portrays Elsa Bloodstone, who returns home following her father’s passing and joins the monster hunt. Harriet Sansom Harris is Verussa Bloodstone, Elsa’s widowed stepmother, who is dedicated to continuing her late husband’s crusade to protect humanity from monsters.

Taking place almost completely in black and white that largely defined the classic monster tales, a lot of critics seemed to love it and called it refreshing.

Personally, I thought that the special presentation could’ve easily be condensed to a 20-minute short.

Like fashion trends that cycles and comes and goes, we’ve always liked taking vintage and yesteryears’ and bringing them anew, but MCU should’ve known that in our instant gratification world, narrative pacing is now more key than ever, and the TV special was slow to the brink of boredom, instead of evoking the dread and suspense that I was waiting for.

Sure, it has its sweet moments as do all MCU movies, but it could’ve given the characters more personality instead of making them one dimensional with campy undertones, and it across as nothing more than a filler to get the MCU story going.

Though, if you enjoyed WandaVision, perhaps you’ll enjoy Werewolf by Night as it is a project easier to respect on a technical level than to fully engage with on an emotional level.

Werewolf by Night is now out on Disney+ as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Photos courtesy of Marvel Studios.

- > Director: Michael Giacchino

- > Cast: Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Varris

E-VALUE - 3

ACTING - 7

PLOT - 4