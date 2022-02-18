Yeongjun from TXT recovering from Covid-19 infection

ON Feb 16, TXT‘s Yeonjun tested positive for Covid-19. BIGHIT MUSIC recently released a statement regarding his condition to Weverse.

Part of the statement read: “Yeongjun completed two rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations, and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.”

Concerned fans then took to social media, including Weverse, to wish Yeongjun well, and that he would have a speedy recovery. Shortly afterwards, Yeongjun saw some of the kind messages fans had sent, and began coversing with fans to thank them. He cracked a few jokes and reassured fans that he was “stronger than Covid-19”.

On the bright side, Yeonjun also promised to interact even more on Weverse during his recovery time. As a result, we can look forward to many more conversations with him like this.