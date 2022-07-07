YG Entertainment confirms BLACKPINK’s comeback and world tour

THE wait is finally over! On July 6, YG Entertainment stated that popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK would make a comeback in August, with members intending to film a music video in mid-July.

Following the release of their debut studio album, THE ALBUM, in October 2020, this will be BLACKPINK’s first release as a group in nearly a year and ten months. According to a YG press release, the members of the band are now in the “final stages of creating a new album.”

“A lot of music in BLACKPINK’s style has been prepared with great effort for a long time. BLACKPINK will embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-Pop girl group by the end of the year alongside their comeback to expand their communication and reach with fans across the world. We will continue large-scale projects for the group as well,“ YG announced.

When it was announced that BLACKPINK will be making a comeback, Blinks (fans) went wild on Twitter, trending #BLACKPINK and “The World is Healing”.

While BLACKPINK is extremely popular in South Korea, the group's global popularity has also risen inetrnationally in recent years, with the group becoming an global music superstars. Since its debut in 2016, the group has set multiple records for social media and YouTube.

Are you excited for BLACKPINK’s comeback?