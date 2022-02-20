YG set to debut Japanese girl group XG

ANTICIPATION has been building up over YG Entertainment’s first Japanese girl group. In collaboration with the Japanese company AVEX Group, YG Entertainment (under the combined label XGALX) has been preparing for the group’s debut since 2017.

The group’s name has been revealed as XG, and currently has a seven-member line-up. Kep1er‘s Hikaru was originally part of the line-up, however, her placement on Girls Planet 999 that landed her in her current group has put her debut with XG on hold, though there are plans for her to join them once her time with Kep1er is complete.

Both K-pop and J-pop fans have been looking forward to seeing the group in action, thanks to the release of two high-energy dance teasers that were released on social media.

XG is set to debut on March 18.

Watch the dance teaser below: