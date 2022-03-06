Yoon Chan Young named Coach ambassador

THE South Korean drama series All of Us Are Dead was a major breakthrough hit for Netflix, earning its cast of young actors a following in countries around the world.

Recently, one of the lead actors, Yoon Chan Young, was named Coach’s first ambassador for South Korea, cementing his status as a rising international star.

His partnership will include advertising campaigns for leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear beginning with the Spring 2022 season. Yoon’s debut for the fashion house recently introduced images of the actor in Coach’s Spring 2022 denim Signature ready-to-wear and Hitch backpack.

In a press released released by Coach to herald his appointment, Yoon said: “I’m thrilled to be an ambassador for Coach, a brand that perfectly fits my personal style and inspires me. I’m excited to be part of the house’s story for Spring and to collaborate with Stuart Vevers and the teams going forward.” Vevers is the creative director for the brand.

The press release further went on to describe Yoon as a star who “embodies Coach’s values, championing optimism and the courage to be one’s authentic self”.

Hopefully this will be just the first step in the talented young actor’s future international career.