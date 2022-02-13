Yoon Chan Young reveals K-zombie drama kiss was his first

THE cast of the Netflix series All of Us Are Dead have been sharing titbits about what it was like to film the series.

One of the actors, Yoon Chan Young had to kiss co-star Park Ji Soo in one pivotal scene. It was a big moment for their characters, who had been gradually falling in love throughout the course of the series, but Yoon shared that it was a big moment for him, as well.

“It was my first kiss,” he said during an interview to promote the show. He also explained that it wasn’t an easy experience, as his lack of experience caused him to almost mess up the scene.

“When we started the scene, our lips didn’t touch,” he recalled. However, it appears that his clumsiness may have been effective for his character, as he said the producers called his hesitant kissing attempts “cute”.