Young & sassy

YOUNG actress Kash Bhullar has a self-described “burning passion” to become an actress, and had long hoped for her dream moment to come true, one day. Lucky for her, it arrived sooner than she expected.
She first joined the film industry a year ago, but she has already bagged a leading role in a local telemovie about a Punjabi family titled Ik Parivaar (A Family).
The local comedy-drama was screened on April 14 on BollyOne HD (Astro Ch251) in conjunction with Vaisakhi celebrations on the same day.
“I have a burning passion [for acting] that never dies. I have had this passion since I was a child. I was acting by myself in front of the mirror,” said the 21-year-old pretty lass.
“Something triggered my burning passion,” she said. “I am a person who doesn’t express myself very much. I don’t want to express my feelings to others, but when I act, I get to express myself in a way that I would not do in real life.
“This is my very first lead role, and I am grateful. I just got into the industry about a year ago. I hope this will open doors for me (in the future).”
Prior to her role in Ik Parivaar, she played a small part in the family drama television series Singapenny, about two sisters who start a food business during the lockdown. Kash played a personal assistant to one of the main characters.
Two releases, one after another, in the same week It looks like the new year will turn out to be a great one for her, with plenty of opportunities.
“I just loved switching my characters and playing different roles, she said.
Now, all she hopes for is a growing career as an actress in the local film industry. She would also love to act in movies, television series, and telemovies in Punjabi or other languages, including Malay.
Kash also opened up about her family. “It was very hard to tell my parents [about my chosen career path], at first. I started modeling in fashion shows, doing advertisements, and I started showing my family.”
Initially, the family thought Kash was just exploring a new horizon, but soon they realised she was serious about her career option and that she was doing a great job.
“After noticing my work, my mum encouraged me, she said Kash.
In Ik Parivaar, Kash plays the role of Nimitha, a new bride who enters her husband’s family home and realises that her father-in-law does not like her.
Speaking about the role, Kash said that in real life Nimitha’s personality is the complete opposite of her own.
Kash describes herself as a strong, confident, and playful girl. Nimitha, on the other hand, is a very soft-spoken, family-oriented girl, who is able to accept the challenges that come her way a smile on her face throughout the whole movie.
Kash elaborated a bit about those challenges, saying: “The father-in-law does not like Nimitha, so he tries his best to chase her out of the house.
“I have to fight with the character in the movie, and he tries to ‘get’ me, but I ‘get’ him back.”
As Nimitha, who is a traditional Punjabi girl, Kash had to wear traditional clothes throughout the movie, which was directed by Mansher Singh. The film also starred Chamkaur Singh and Nipun C.
When asked about what were the most challenging scenes she had to film, she said that they were the baby delivery room scenes, but added that she thoroughly enjoyed making every scene, no matter how tough it was.
After all, it’s all part of the process of becoming an actress.
Just recently, Kash, who was also the first runner-up for Miss International Malaysia 2022 and the first Miss Star Malaysia 2022/2023, captured the attention of fashion photographers when she walked down the runway for Malaysia’s Northern Haute Couture Fashion Show 2022 in Kedah.
What caught the eyes of the photographers were Kash’s confident looks, her stylish walk, and the way she carried herself, which reminded many of the character Gangubai, played by Alia Bhatt in the Hindi movie Gangubai Kahthiawadi, released in 2022.
On the runway, Kash wore a long white haute couture gown (Alia wore a white saree in the film), had her hair up in a bun decorated with red roses, glamorous makeup, and black retro sunglasses.
This prompted me to ask if she ever dreamed of stepping into Bollywood.
“It’s [my] dream to be in Bollywood,” confessed Kash.