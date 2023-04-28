Young & sassy

YOUNG actress Kash Bhullar has a self-described “burning passion” to become an actress, and had long hoped for her dream moment to come true, one day. Lucky for her, it arrived sooner than she expected.

She first joined the film industry a year ago, but she has already bagged a leading role in a local telemovie about a Punjabi family titled Ik Parivaar (A Family).

The local comedy-drama was screened on April 14 on BollyOne HD (Astro Ch251) in conjunction with Vaisakhi celebrations on the same day.

“I have a burning passion [for acting] that never dies. I have had this passion since I was a child. I was acting by myself in front of the mirror,” said the 21-year-old pretty lass.

“Something triggered my burning passion,” she said. “I am a person who doesn’t express myself very much. I don’t want to express my feelings to others, but when I act, I get to express myself in a way that I would not do in real life.

“This is my very first lead role, and I am grateful. I just got into the industry about a year ago. I hope this will open doors for me (in the future).”

Prior to her role in Ik Parivaar, she played a small part in the family drama television series Singapenny, about two sisters who start a food business during the lockdown. Kash played a personal assistant to one of the main characters.

Two releases, one after another, in the same week It looks like the new year will turn out to be a great one for her, with plenty of opportunities.

“I just loved switching my characters and playing different roles, she said.

Now, all she hopes for is a growing career as an actress in the local film industry. She would also love to act in movies, television series, and telemovies in Punjabi or other languages, including Malay.