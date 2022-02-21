Your home, your garden

No matter your skill level or how much space you have to spare, there’s a houseplant for you here

EVEN people without green thumbs can appreciate the beauty of indoor plants. If you are one of those people, then this story is for you! This outdoor touch is a great way to brighten up the mood, add colour to your interior and develop your gardening skills. Houseplants add beauty to a space while providing functional benefits such as creating a positive atmosphere, purifying the air, and allowing you to connect with nature without going out. Plants can put your mind at ease. No wonder many people want to fill their homes and offices with beautiful green leaves. Luckily, there are several types of houseplants that can fill your home and don’t require much effort to sustain life. We compiled eight indoor plants for you to consider for your home.

CALATHEA Low sunlight and very humid environment are the ideal conditions for Calathea plants to thrive! They have colourful, bright patterns and come in many varieties, with distinctive rounded leaves with a light green pattern on the top and a maroon pattern below, or long wavy dark green leaves with a deep purple tint. They are generally easy to care for, but like all plants, don’t water them too much! They like to be wet all the time, so a rule of thumb is to make sure the soil is dry, then water it regularly and drain excess liquid.

ALOEVERA Aloe vera, also called the “healing plant,” is the ultimate multitasker. It not only decorates your home, but is also a popular ingredient in skincare products. Its super low maintenance and is also extremely easy to keep alive. Aloe likes the sun and only needs to be watered once a week. Aloe vera will love a spot on your desk or bedside table as it’s perfect for indirect light. Place the plant in a tall pot so that the leaves do not fall on the table. Soak well every week or every two weeks for optimal growth. They also make a great gift for a friend who has problems with other plants! They look great in almost any type of container and in any type of interior. They are just that flexible.

SPIDERPLANT Bright indirect lighting and occasional watering make spider plants the easiest to care for. This houseplant has nothing to do with real spiders. However, this plant is named after a spider because of its long, tapering leaves that look very much like spider legs! Spider plants grow well in damp places with limited light, so it’s a good idea to put them in the bathroom. Spider plants act as natural indoor air fresheners, so there is no need to invest in artificial plants. Make it stand out by putting it in a pot on your bathroom windowsill. If you want to mix things up, try adding them to hanging ornaments near the sink or bathtub. Give it an earthy industrial feel with a metal pot in shades of rose gold, gold and silver gray.

ENGLISH IVY English Ivy has lush evergreen leaves. You can leave the long tendrils hanging from the fireplace or shelf. English Ivy is a houseplant and should be placed in a basket on the wall close to the window to receive sunlight. This plant is very effective at filtering out harmful pollutants and odours from the air, making it a great addition to your bathroom. In terms of interior design, these houseplants hang picturesquely from ceilings or walls, especially when placed next to a sink or bathtub. English Ivy brings the essential tropical wonderland vibe to any bathroom, especially one built of white and gray marble or quartz.

POTHOS PLANT Also known as ‘money plants’, pothos plants are considered a lucky plant by many, and are easy to grow indoors especially if you are new to gardening. Money plants thrive anywhere, whether in soil pots or pots of water. The plant is also referred as “the devil’s ivy” for its toughness. The plant can access indirect sunlight and water every few days. If your home has a minimalistic visual style, you can hang it on the wall of your bedroom. The vines can grow incredibly long, making them a great choice for hanging from high ceilings. If you’re worried about your plants taking up extra space, you can position them on or near a shelf for a cleaner look.

LILIES Sometimes flowering plants are the most difficult to maintain. Durable and beautiful, the Peace Lily is appreciated for its ability to purify the air. Peace Lilies are hardy but grow best in indirect sunlight with access to shade. For best results, wait until you see the leaves droop slightly. Consider planting them in simple pots so that beautiful flowers can take center stage. If your bedroom is decorated in a minimalist or industrial style, the soft aesthetic of the Lily will be a welcome contrast. Not only will you sleep better, but you will also get fresh air.

SNAKE PLANT Also known as “snake plant”, mother-in-law’s tongue is visually very attractive – a bunch of strong spikes covered in yellow, green and grayish patterns. This plant, officially known as Sansevieria Laurentii, is a very hardy and unique plant with high-contrast stripes that cannot be ignored. This sturdy shrub requires minimal maintenance. It is enough to water every week. Mother-in-law’s tongue is best seen as a central decoration of a living room or dining room. To ensure a good visual impact, place the plants in colourful pots. If you don’t want the plants to obscure the rest of your beautiful home interior, you can complement it with small decorations like glass vases or jars. Decorating your home with snake plants has a number of benefits as it absorb various toxins, pollutants and odors and improve overall air quality.