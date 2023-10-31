Youthful romance

N the vibrant world of Doona, director Lee Jung-hyo introduces us to a narrative that blends the lives of two individuals from vastly different backgrounds. As we delve into the heart of this captivating story, we follow the journey of Lee Doona, a former K-pop idol seeking refuge from her world of stardom, and Lee Won-jun, an ordinary college freshman navigating the complexities of his reality. Their paths intersect in shared housing, setting the stage for a soulful connection and heart fluttering romance.

Jung-hyo’s unique take on Doona centres on the beautiful process of two worlds converging and the gradual understanding that unfolds between the characters. It captures the essence of the early twenties, when innocence and inexperience still linger, a period of life he fervently aims to emphasise.

Suzy, who portrays the enigmatic Doona, shares her personal journey into the project. Drawn by the allure of the original webtoon, Suzy reveals her excitement at translating its unique mood and vibe onto the screen. Doona’s character offered her a fresh and intriguing challenge, sparking her curiosity and igniting her passion for the role.

Yang Se-jong, portraying the character of Won-jun, explains how reading the script of Doona filled him with excitement and anticipation.

His return to acting after a four year absence, which included military service, is a testament to his eagerness to bring this character to life.

Suzy’s portrayal of Doona is that of a former K-pop sensation who has concealed herself from the world, living in shared housing in a college town. Doona, although initially guarded and enigmatic, harbours a deep thirst for love beneath her seemingly impenetrable exterior. Her character is one that elicits a desire to reach out and embrace her.