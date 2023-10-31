Youthful romance

N the vibrant world of Doona, director Lee Jung-hyo introduces us to a narrative that blends the lives of two individuals from vastly different backgrounds. As we delve into the heart of this captivating story, we follow the journey of Lee Doona, a former K-pop idol seeking refuge from her world of stardom, and Lee Won-jun, an ordinary college freshman navigating the complexities of his reality. Their paths intersect in shared housing, setting the stage for a soulful connection and heart fluttering romance.
Jung-hyo’s unique take on Doona centres on the beautiful process of two worlds converging and the gradual understanding that unfolds between the characters. It captures the essence of the early twenties, when innocence and inexperience still linger, a period of life he fervently aims to emphasise.
Suzy, who portrays the enigmatic Doona, shares her personal journey into the project. Drawn by the allure of the original webtoon, Suzy reveals her excitement at translating its unique mood and vibe onto the screen. Doona’s character offered her a fresh and intriguing challenge, sparking her curiosity and igniting her passion for the role.
Yang Se-jong, portraying the character of Won-jun, explains how reading the script of Doona filled him with excitement and anticipation.
His return to acting after a four year absence, which included military service, is a testament to his eagerness to bring this character to life.
Suzy’s portrayal of Doona is that of a former K-pop sensation who has concealed herself from the world, living in shared housing in a college town. Doona, although initially guarded and enigmatic, harbours a deep thirst for love beneath her seemingly impenetrable exterior. Her character is one that elicits a desire to reach out and embrace her.
When it comes to directing a romance show, Jung-hyo highlights the paramount importance of chemistry between the characters. He emphasises the necessity of communication with the cast to ensure the emotional authenticity of the on-screen relationships. Building good chemistry and understanding the feelings of the actors were central to the success of the series.
Se-jong’s character, Won-jun, is an ordinary college freshman thrust into Doona’s world. Initially hesitant to get close to her, he undergoes a transformative journey, allowing his character to develop and embrace new feelings.
Suzy’s return to the small screen, following her success in Anna, comes with high expectations. However, she feels no burden, as the distinctiveness of Doona’s character excites her more than it worries her. The stark differences between her roles ensure that viewers will not be reminded of her previous performances.
Intriguingly, Se-jong had to prepare both externally and internally to portray a character a decade younger than himself. This involved laser treatments, grooming and even losing weight to convincingly embody his early twenties character.
On the other hand, Suzy draws parallels between Doona and her own experiences as a former girl group member, acknowledging that she admires Doona’s emotional honesty and willingness to express her feelings.
For Jung-hyo, Doona represents a new challenge as it marks his first adaptation of a webtoon into a drama series. Adapting a long-running webtoon into a limited series presents unique challenges, but the collaborative efforts of the webtoon’s creator and the scriptwriter have made the experience enjoyable. This adaptation, as he hints, leans more towards an emotional narrative, setting it apart from other romance shows.
