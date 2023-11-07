YSL’s Slim Velvet Radical is phenomenal

THE Slim Velvet Radical by YSL is a warm, dark copper with a satin sheen. The texture is light, silky smooth, and velvety, allowing it to glide on your lips without being too classically creamy. I got my hands on it recently, and the sleek and angular tube features a single coat of opaque pigmentation that evenly coats my lips and doesn’t emphasise lip structure or settle into my lip lines. It wore well for over six hours and hydrated softly over time.

This particular lipstick has an intensely pigmented semi-matte finish that provides intense colour and lasting wear. It is also infused with up to 67% caring ingredients for all-day comfort. To maximise its use, it is designed to be in a tapered square bullet shape for precise and perfect application anywhere, anytime, anyhow.

The application is easy for both beginners and regular beauty enthusiasts, as you start by applying at the centre of the upper lip before using the pointed tip of the lipstick’s square bullet to shape the cupid’s bow and gently work towards the lip corners. Then, for the bottom lip, apply from the corners of the lip, aiming towards the centre, using the edges of the square bullet.

With an average rating of 4.8 on the official Malaysian product page, it is no wonder that the product works like gold on my lips, providing a continuous, luminous, and sparkling dimensional effect.