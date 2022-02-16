Yuna to work with Korean singer Shaun

KOREAN singer-songwriter Shaun has partnered up with Malaysian singer Yuna for a new collaboration project.

According to Unbound Entertainment Group, Shaun and Yuna will be releasing a collaboration single called So Right.

Shaun, who first began gaining recognition for his 2018 hit single Way Back Home featuring Conor Maynard, plans on returning with his first new music release in nine months since his May 2021 album #0055b7.

Fans are excited to see how the two artistes will sound together. So Right is set to drop on all streaming platforms on Feb 24.