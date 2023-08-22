Zachary Levi despises ‘garbage’ movies

IN a bizarre moment of the pot calling the kettle black, Zachary Levi has joined film critics and audience members in calling out Hollywood for pumping out mediocre movies.

At Fan Expo Chicago on Saturday, Entertainment Weekly reported that Levi urged attendees to “actively not choose” crap movies.

Ironically, Levi himself is a star of one of these movies, as many definitely chose not to watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released this March, leading to the film becoming one of the year’s biggest box office flops.

Against a US$90 million (RM417 million) production budget, Fury of the Gods only made back US$134 million (RM621 million), which is around one third of what was needed to recoup both the production and marketing costs.

The film flopped so badly that it was released on streaming platforms less than a month after it was in theatres.

“I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood is garbage; they don’t care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don’t,“ Levi allegedly said to enthusiastic applause.

“How many times do you watch a trailer and go, ‘Oh my God, this looks so cool!’ Then you go to the movie, and it’s like, ‘This was what I get?’” Levi continued.

“They know that once you’ve already bought the ticket and you’re in the seat, they’ve got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It’ll help. It’ll help a lot.”

The layers of irony here spell out that Levi’s sentiments were true, as Fury of the Gods’ reception helped seal the death of the DC Extended Universe, which itself was a product of problematic executive decisions that led to the film universe being either hated or ignored by the general audience.