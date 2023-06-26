Zendaya plays tennis star in Challengers

THE first trailer for Challengers, the latest film from director Luca Guadagnino, has been released by MGM, giving fans their first look at Zendaya and Josh O’Connor in the romantic sports comedy.

The Emmy-winning Zendaya who’s playing Tashi Duncan, is initially introduced in the trailer as a highly regarded prospect who catches the attention of Patrick (O’Connor) and Art (Faist).

The three get romantic in the trailer, which is set to Rihanna’s song S&M, before Tashi suffers a serious leg injury on the court that jeopardizes her career. Later on, Tashi marries Art and and goes on to serve as his coach.

An official synopsis describes Tashi as “a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.”

“Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend,” the synopsis reads.

“As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself: What will it cost to win?”

Director Luca Guadagnino, who previously collaborated with Zendaya’s Dune co-star Timotheé Chalamet on Call Me By Your Name and last year’s Bones and All, told Variety in October that Zendaya, O’Connor, and Faist (West Side Story) trained for three months to play professional tennis players in the film.

“She’s wonderful,” Guadagnino, 51, said of Zendaya’s performance at the time. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.”

The film is directed by Guadagnino from a script written by Justin Kuritzkes. Zendaya is also listed as a producer on the film, with music composed by two-time Academy Award winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The film Challengers hits theaters on 15 September.