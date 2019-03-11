A yogini’s way of life

CELEBRITY yogini Ninie Ahmad believes that there’s more to life than balancing a healthy diet and maintaining an active lifestyle.

As she subscribes to the belief that it is important to challenge one’s self and get out of one’s comfort zones once in a while, she takes some time out of her busy day to share some insights on what makes a balanced diet, what keeps her going and even the recipe for her ‘killer’ chai latte.

What brought you to the mat in the first place and what brings out the SUPER in you?

I first tried yoga while waiting for my SPM results simply because Cameron Diaz said she did yoga to gain her figure in Charlie’s Angels!

I loved my first few yoga classes and I certainly did not know that it would be challenging.

After a few weeks of yoga every day, I found that my stamina and agility on the hockey field improved and I became less prone to injuries!

Since then, I didn’t look back and I am currently in my 20th year of practising yoga.

Yoga brings out the SUPER in me because when I am on my yoga mat, I can be the strongest, kindest and best version of me – without injuring myself or hurting others.

What’s your take on the consumption of milk in a diet? Do you drink milk on a daily basis?

I am not a meat eater so most of my protein intake comes from the milk that I drink and I have been drinking Marigold HL Low Fat Milk since I gave up meat 12 years ago.

It has the highest amount of protein and calcium compared to other milk brands in the market.

How has milk changed your lifestyle? Does it help to restore your energy after a day of teaching yoga?

People often get surprised when I say I get my lean muscles from not doing weights and not eating meat, only with yoga and by drinking two to three cups of milk a day!

I always snack on fruits and nuts in between teaching classes and I find using high protein milk in my hot chocolate especially at night helps with reducing my muscle soreness the next day.

Of course, having a glass of milk before bedtime helps me sleep better at night, too.

What is a yogi’s diet?

You would hear that most Western yoga teachers are vegans but Eastern and Ayurvedic (the medicine of yoga) yoga teachers are mostly vegetarians as they believe ghee and milk in the food source are beneficial if not crucial.

I personally thrive with milk and down at least two to three glasses of Marigold HL Low Fat Milk a day to reap the benefits of having more protein, calcium and the essential vitamins and minerals in my diet.

The younger generation of young adults tends to take milk out of their diet as they believe on the misconception that milk makes them fat. What is your take on that?

Milk does not make one fat! It is all about a good and healthy balanced diet.

If there is such a concern, I highly recommend the consumption of low fat milk such as the Marigold HL Low Fat Milk.

Two glasses a day is sufficient to fuel your bones and muscles on a daily basis!

Remember that the enemy is not in dairy or milk but sugar!

How important is milk when it comes to restoring and nourishing muscles after your yoga practice?

Post-workout recovery milkshake is my secret to ensuring my body is getting the nutrients and protein it needs and to reduce muscle soreness the next day.

Following my intense physical yoga practice (Ashtanga Yoga is the most physical form of yoga practice there is out there), a good combination of protein, calcium and carbohydrates blended into a smoothie usually helps my muscles restore and regain strength.

Study suggests eating or drinking high-quality protein sources that contain essential amino acids promotes maximum protein synthesis.

Adding quick digestive carbohydrates like oranges or berries help refuel my muscles and speed up muscle tear, rebuild and recover.

How do you incorporate Marigold HL Low Fat Milk into your diet? Are there any recipes that you can share with us?

I make a killer chai latte using Marigold HL Low Fat Milk! For a serving of four cups, I would steep eight organic black tea bags into 500ml of piping hot water and at the same time, I would warm 500ml of Marigold HL Low Fat Milk with four cinnamon sticks, a handful of green cardamom, cloves, black peppercorns and fennel seeds.

Make sure the milk doesn’t get to a boiling point. Mix the tea infusion with herbed milk and with two tablespoons of maple syrup and pour into four cups.

My husband is Canadian so we use organic maple syrup to sweeten everything as it is the healthiest sweetener available.

What’s your advice to those who intend to be a yogini like yourself?

Yoga could be either the easiest or the most challenging physical workout you will ever endure because it works every single muscle in your body and while most other workouts make you move a lot and at high speed, yoga’s distinctive challenge lies in making you find comfort out of your comfort zone while holding the poses in stillness for many breaths so healing on cellular level can take effect.

My biggest yoga advice would be this: “Don’t just move all the time! Learn to sit and be still for an hour a day to really appreciate all that surrounds you.”