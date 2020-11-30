Avoid taking sorrow

BY BRIDGET MENEZES

IT is said, “Do not give sorrow, do not take sorrow”. Most of us subscribe to the idea of not giving sorrow. Very few of us realise the value of the second part of the aphorism. In the process of making the effort to become more virtuous, in the name of tolerance, we think it is good to take sorrow. We fail to understand the spiritual law that says, “Whatever you take, you will also give”. What does it mean by “not to take sorrow”?

If we are being insulted, slighted, neglected or abused and allow the pain to affect us, we are taking sorrow. If we see something bad happening to someone, like an accident or an attack, we should keep cool but help in whatever way possible, like lending a hand or taking the injured to the hospital. But remember that there is always a reason why something happens.

We should not make value judgements or criticise anyone. Neither should we think that “This should be like that”, or “That should not be like this” or “Someone ought to do something. This ought not to be happening”. To blame or criticise is also taking sorrow.

This is not something that is easy to practice because our immediate response is to feel sorry. Then again to be sad is still taking sorrow. When you are sad, you spread those negative vibrations and you are not helping the situation. When you remain calm, it is just the other way round.

