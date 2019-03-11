Change negative into positives

BY BRIDGET MENEZES

THE constantly changing reality around us creates a very depressing and negative atmosphere.

To sustain a positive attitude in such an environment requires wisdom and courage, and constant dedicated effort.

Negative thoughts seem to flow endlessly and automatically, while positive thinking seems difficult or even impossible.

The remedy is to always think good about oneself as well as others in all situations, favourable or adverse, and have good wishes for all. The power of such positive thoughts will eventually overcome the negative energy.

Good reading, meditation and serving others help us remain positive.

When we count our blessings and consider problems as opportunities in disguise, we remain light and contented.

Gratitude and generosity also help us live a positive life.

We should always be thankful for what we have and share it with others.

Introspection and silence are also very empowering tools to develop positivity.

Introspection means looking at my motives, my treatment of other people and my reactions to them. With such self-examination, we learn how to choose correctly.

The one who is able to learn from experience is the one who is called wise.

Examination of the self can be done best in a place of silence.

In silence we turn our thoughts within and find how to understand values like peace and tolerance, our own divinity, and add quality to our thinking.

In our inner silence, we find a solution.

This requires practice.

Just as a balanced and healthy diet equips the body with the ability to ward off diseases, positive thoughts empower the mind to deal with any situation, however adverse, and ensure that we never lose our happiness, even when things are not going our way.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget @thesundaily.com.