What if you could brush your teeth perfectly in 10 seconds? This is the question posed by the manufacturers of Y-Brush, a new electronic toothbrush that apparently can do just that.

Shaped a bit like a gum shield, the whole toothbrush fits perfectly into your mouth, with little brushes that line the inside of the device cleaning every individual tooth simultaneously.

All you need to do is add some toothpaste, put the brush in your mouth and then voila - the 10-second countdown can begin.

According to the manufacturer, the Y-Brush ensures that each tooth is brushed four times more than with a manual or traditional electric toothbrush.

As well as being quicker, the toothbrush doesn’t need any special toothpaste or cleaning equipment and can be rinsed off like a normal toothbrush. Another plus is that it only needs to be recharged once a month if used twice a day on average.

The company also points out that this easy-to-use brush will likely make it easier for parents to get their kids to properly brush their teeth, and can offer significant relief to people with disabilities. It hasn’t replaced flossing quite yet, however.

The Y-Brush is currently available to pre-order for US$125 (RM512.50) and deliveries are expected in April 2019. - dpa