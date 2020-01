By BRIDGET MENEZES

IT HAS been well-documented that when an individual comes across negative emotions such as aggression, competitiveness, anger, hostility or jealousy, it multiplies the risk of a heart attack.

Acute, unmanageable negative emotional stress may precipitate rupture in the coronary arteries, thus producing a massive heart attack or sudden death.

Our emotions have a tremendous influence on our heart. Positive emotions such as love, compassion, harmony and peace can prevent a heart attack. Just one major fit of anger can produce a catastrophe, such as a stroke or a massive heart attack.

Tranquility and a quiet attitude of the mind can produce a healthy heart.

Gandhi once said: “As heat conserved is transmuted into energy, so anger controlled can be transmuted into a power which can move the world.”

The prevalence of heart disease is rising rather steeply, especially among the urban population, due to our faulty lifestyle.

Dr. Dudley White Johnson from San Francisco once said that if anybody has a heart attack before the age of 80, it is his own fault.

He believes that a healthy heart is an expression of our own perception, thoughts, experience and choice. Thus, a healthy heart is not a matter of chance; it is a matter of choice.

