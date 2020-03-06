Facing the unexpected

By BRIDGET MENEZES

SOME TIME ago, I got a call from my husband that our car had disappeared from its metered parking bay although it had been double-locked.

Hearing this, I was stunned for a few moments.

Then I said to myself: “Well, there must be some underlying benefit in all this.” I immediately calmed myself.

I tell everyone that there is benefit in whatever happens: In less than 24 hours, one of our very dear friends came to hear about the incident and brought her lovely spare car for us to use for an unlimited period of time. So we had a better car until things got sorted out.

Life is full of extremes, ups and downs, victories and defeats, praise and defamation. No one is free from this. No matter how good we are, these tests come suddenly and we have to always be prepared – and come out victorious.

The greater the demand, the greater the need to nourish inner calm and stability. If we don’t, circumstances will toss us around with their unexpected twists and turns.

Once we have learnt to generate our own happiness and peace, there is nothing we cannot handle.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.