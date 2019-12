MORE people are playing games on their mobile phones. Both children and adults are glued to their phone screens. Even the elderly are hooked. There is a consensus that playing games on the phone is bad for eyesight.

However, now the story is turning around, as gaming is being used to ‘fix’ eyesight.

“No one in their right mind would tell you to play games to improve your eyesight. But in this case, it really helps!” exclaims VISTA Eye Specialist chief consultant ophthalmologist Dr Aloysius Joseph Low.

Lazy Eye (Amblyopia), a vision disorder in which the eye fails to achieve normal vision even with prescription glasses or lenses, affects about 5% of people, typically during infancy or early childhood. Lazy Eye causes blurriness of vision or depth perception issues (failure to see 3D) – causing major inconveniences, affecting learning and resulting in a loss of confidence, or possibly depression.

The patient’s social and academic life may be affected, as simple chores or activities can be compromised and lead to possibly permanent vision loss.

VISTA consultant ophthalmologist Dr Vienne Tai said: “Generally, patching (covering the strong eye to work the weaker eye) or Vision Therapy (eye exercises) are introduced to help patients recover vision. However, these are thought to be most effective for children below age 10. After that, the effectiveness drops significantly.

“Patching, while helpful in recovering vision in children, only teaches a patient how to be a ‘one-eyed person’ since the eyes lack the training and development of binocular (two-eyed) vision, and the patient loses 3D vision.”

VISTA regional centre manager Carol Heng added: “It is disheartening to tell distraught patients and parents that there is nothing much we can do – and that they could be like that forever. But now, almost half of the patients going through the programme at our centre are in their teens, and the therapy is making a remarkable difference for them.

“One mother hired a badminton coach for her daugher, but she still failed to hit the ball consistently after a whole year! The mother was devastated when she found out that the cause was her daughter’s inability to see 3D vision.”

While traditional treatments have proved to be effective in restoring vision, there are challenges – such as the child’s willingness to comply with the patching regimen, and the need to constantly return to the clinic for treatment.

“Sadly, many patients or their family give up,” says Tai. “However, with the gamification of the therapy, compliance is no longer an issue. Furthermore, patients can continue their therapy outside of the clinic by getting a home version to do it anywhere, anytime at their convenience.

“This allows for faster progress and recovery, better compliance, convenience, time savings, flexibility and cost savings.”

Heng added: “While the programme takes time and effort, the results have been amazing and exceeded our expectations.

“Parents are grateful that there is now something that can help their children regain their vision, and fulfil their potential.”