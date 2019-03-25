Golden spice

FOR a thousand years, turmeric has been used in India for both culinary and healing purposes in Ayurvedic medicine.

Besides being used as the main ingredient in curry powder, Ayurveda practitioners in the past have included turmeric in medicines to help an array of ailments, from relieving arthritis pain and digestive troubles to skincare use.

The strongest compound in turmeric that helps in its healing properties is called curcumin.

Thousands of published studies have shown that curcumin has positive effects on patients with various inflammatory diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, liver conditions, skin conditions and even in cancer.

The countless therapeutic benefits of curcumin are due to its two key effects –

strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

There are many processes going on in the human body all the time. When there’s a malfunction, multiple inflammation pathways are involved.

Evidence shows that curcumin works because it can act on over 100 different inflammation pathways in the body.

A Japanese company, Theravalues Corporation, has developed an innovative curcumin formulation called Theracurmin that enhances the absorption of curcumin by 2,700%.

Theracurmin is made from ultra-fine granulation and suspension technology, converting turmeric powder into sub-micron particles called nano-molecular curcumin.

It can be rapidly absorbed within one hour and retained as long as 24 hours in the body, allowing the body to obtain fast and longer protection against inflammation, thus reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

A low dosage of 600mg of Theracurmin provides more curcumin than 100 teaspoons of turmeric powder – the most convenient and effective way to achieve the desired results.

It is important to take sufficient curcumin on a daily basis to protect against NCDs.

Always choose the right turmeric, such as Theracurmin that has high absorption and bioavailability with strong medical research to support its usage in keeping NCDs at bay and maintaining your health at its peak.

