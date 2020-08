By BRIDGET MENEZES

Negative habits are like weeds and positive ones are like flowers. They both grow in the same garden and as any gardener will tell you, if you plant enough flowers close together, the weeds will be choked out.

When you do not upset yourself thinking about how others must change and instead, concentrate on your own change, good things start to happen.

First, you will feel better about yourself. Second, you will start to have positive feelings towards others and understand them. And third, others start having a more positive attitude towards you.

Good feelings for others is like soothing ointment that heals wounds and re-establishes friendship and relationships. Good feelings generated in the mind are expressed through your attitude and are reflected in your eyes and smile. Smiling opens the heart and a glance can make miracles happen.

The journey of life is one full of changes. Life means change, movement and growth. When the storms of inconsistency are swirling all around us, we need an inner eye of stillness and stability.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor.

email her at lifestyle.bridget@ thesundaily.com.