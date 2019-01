Inspired by the idea of a New Year resolution to keep Malaysians healthy and to be better, Guardian Malaysia recently ushered in 2019 with a Healthy Beauty initiative called “Ready, Set, Glow”.

“This month-long ‘Ready, Set, Glow’ campaign is another campaign reinforcing Guardian’s leading reputation as a specialist in Healthy Beauty where we help our customers keep healthy internally and be beautiful externally with our product offerings,” said DY Cho, Marketing Director, Health and Beauty, South East Asia, Guardian Health & Beauty.

“For this Ready, Set, Glow Campaign, we are collaborating with Asia’s No. 1 Fitness YouTuber, Joanna Soh to develop a series of exercise videos to guide and inspire Malaysians to achieve their health and beauty goals in 2019,” Cho added.

Together with Soh, Guardian is encouraging Malaysians to join the Glow Squad and be a part of this nationwide movement to view and put these exercise tutorials to use in their everyday lives. The videos are three short exercise videos that Malaysians can incorporate into their daily routines to have a more active lifestyle to achieve a healthier glow in 2019

At the end of these videos, there are special product promotions that viewers can screenshot an e-voucher to redeem the special offer. These include RM5 off a 2.5kg tin of Good Morning V-Grains, RM5 off purchase of two units of Kinohimitsu Snow Lotus Bird’s Nest and Kita Beauties at a special price of RM28.80 for 10s range of 6g.

Once you are part of the Guardian Glow Squad, Guardian will have weekly checklists on the Guardian FB and IG pages to keep you motivated on your progress.

Additionally, Guardian is offering amazing deals at amazing prices and great promotions on the widest variety of products catered to make healthy beauties of their customers.

Major promotions that will be coming up include:

1. An array of Chinese New Year Gift sets from Brand’s Essence, Royal Bird’s Nest, Kinohimitsu Bird’s Nest and more, which are ideal this festive season to be given to family and friends.

2. During the Beauty Fairs, they have deals up to 50% off for our Cosmetics & Fragrance products.

3. During the Facial Cleanser Fairs, a free Face Mask is offered with purchase of any Facial Cleanser worth RM25 and above.

4. During the Personal Care Fairs, a free Phyliss Pop Up Toaster is offered with any purchase of RM128 & above from the Personal Care products range.

So Ready, Set, Glow with Guardian this new year season. No matter where you are and what you need, Guardian has a store that can provide you with all the essentials you need to be a healthy beauty with a glow.