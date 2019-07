BY BRIDGET MENEZES

TRUE relationships transcend words and behaviour, and they depend on the energy exchange of thoughts and feelings. If our words are polite and our behaviour is courteous but if our thoughts are judgemental or critical, we are creating a weak foundation.

The most common belief is that someone else is responsible for how we feel. Regardless of the nature of the event our response is always our own creation.

When we have expectations, it means “I want you to do it my way. Only then will I be happy.”

Our expectations are based on our perspective of what is right, which is based on our past experiences. Let us remember that everyone has been on a journey of many experiences completely different from ours.

Trust may be natural for us and, therefore, is our expectation, but if the other person has faced betrayal in the past, for them trust is associated with pain, and therefore doubt is natural. Understanding their journey enables us to radiate love and respect thus empowering them.

We enrich our lives when we give of ourselves. If we want love, trust, respect and happiness, let us give it to others. When we give, we’ll be the first to receive.

By giving, we finish dependency and expectations from others. Healthy relationships are a source of positive energy.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.