Is it possible to be happy always?

EVERYBODY wants to be happy all the time.

Is that possible?

The reason we are not constantly happy is that we seek happiness outside - in people, places, things and circumstances.

As long as we are dependent on external things for our happiness, we cannot be happy always.

Happiness is an innate quality of the soul, and if we are connected to this inner resource we will be happy regardless of the external situation.

However, to connect to my inner store of happiness, I need to be aware that I am a spiritual person being separate from my body.

Situations and other people cannot make me unhappy unless I allow that to happen.

It is not the situation that makes me unhappy, it is the way I look at it that alters my state of mind.

If something untoward happens, I need not get upset about it. I can see what can be done and do things differently the next time.

And if I can’t do anything about it, I can learn from the experience and move on.

Getting angry or disappointed does not help me.

Instead, it takes away my happiness and reduces my ability to deal with the situation.

I must understand that others are not going to behave according to my expectations, as they have their own limitations.

If I keep this in mind, it will help me accept all kinds of situations and appreciate different types of people.

It will also save me from being judgemental, which can make my attitude towards other people negative and damage relationships.

Happiness is said to be the best nourishment.

When we are happy, the body’s nervous and endocrine systems work optimally, thereby keeping us healthy.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor.

